FlyArystan’s new route bridges Western Kazakhstan and Uzbek capital

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 15. The Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan successfully operated its first flight on the new international route Atyrau – Tashkent – Atyrau today, Trend reports via FlyArystan.

Flight FS7835 departed from Khiuaz Dospanova International Airport and safely arrived at Islam Karimov International Airport in the capital of Uzbekistan.

The arriving Airbus A320 was ceremoniously welcomed with a water arch – an aviation tradition symbolizing the opening of a new route. A similar welcoming ceremony for flight FS7836 is planned in Atyrau upon the plane's return from Tashkent.

The opening ceremony of the first flight was attended by the management of the airline and the airport, as well as representatives of local executive bodies.

“The launch of this flight is a significant step in expanding FlyArystan’s international route network, as well as improving transportation accessibility between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In addition to the already operating FlyArystan route from Astana to Tashkent, the new route provides direct air service to Uzbekistan from western Kazakhstan. This contributes to the further development of business, cultural, and tourist ties between the countries,” said Richard Ledger, President of FlyArystan.

The Atyrau – Tashkent – Atyrau route became the first regular direct flight between these cities. Flights will operate: in July and August – on Thursdays and Sundays; in September and October – on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Flight duration will be 2 hours and 20 minutes.