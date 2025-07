BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, has resigned from his post, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Shmyhal has already submitted his resignation to the relevant bodies.

Earlier, the Ukrainian mass media informed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would form a new Cabinet of Ministers this week.

The main candidate for the post of prime minister is considered to be Yulia Svyrydenko. She currently holds the post of deputy prime minister of Ukraine.