Azerbaijan’s ASCO posts moderate growth in cargo transport for 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, ASCO saw a 12 percent rise in cargo transported by its ships, reaching nearly 4.6 million tons. Truck shipments on ferries and Ro-Pax vessels grew modestly, while wagon transport declined slightly, and dry cargo shipments surged by about 80 percent year-on-year.

