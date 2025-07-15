Azerbaijan’s ASCO posts moderate growth in cargo transport for 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, ASCO saw a 12 percent rise in cargo transported by its ships, reaching nearly 4.6 million tons. Truck shipments on ferries and Ro-Pax vessels grew modestly, while wagon transport declined slightly, and dry cargo shipments surged by about 80 percent year-on-year.
