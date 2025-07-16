Azerbaijan's Azerenergy fine-tunes power generation across plants in 6M2025
In the first half of the year, Azerenergy increased electricity production at hydroelectric power plants by over a quarter, while output at thermal plants slightly declined. Overall, electricity generation across the country rose by more than two percent, driven by growth in renewable and alternative sources.
