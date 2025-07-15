Azerbaijan nearly doubles non-oil exports to Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports to Uzbekistan nearly doubled to $19.3 million in the first five months of 2025, highlighting robust growth in bilateral trade. With total trade turnover soaring over threefold to $214.8 million, the expanding economic ties underscore Azerbaijan’s diversification efforts and strengthening regional partnerships.
