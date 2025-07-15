Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 15, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currencies went up, while 44 currencies dropped down compared to July 14.

The official rate for $1 is 586,448 rials, while one euro is valued at 684,503 rials. On July 14, the euro was priced at 689,636 rials.

Currency Rial on July 15 Rial on July 14 1 US dollar USD 586,448 589,781 1 British pound GBP 787,855 798,021 1 Swiss franc CHF 735,164 742,118 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,946 61,748 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,858 58,245 1 Danish krone DKK 91,713 92,422 1 Indian rupee INR 6,818 6,871 1 UAE Dirham AED 159,686 160,594 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,918,910 1,926,866 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 206,107 207,427 100 Japanese yen JPY 397,076 402,381 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,707 75,139 1 Omani rial OMR 1,523,895 1,532,166 1 Canadian dollar CAD 428,225 430,674 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 350,354 354,654 1 South African rand ZAR 32,736 32,911 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,575 14,681 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,513 7,561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 161,112 162,028 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,749 45,009 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 384,111 388,142 1 Saudi riyal SAR 156,386 157,275 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,559,702 1,568,566 1 Singapore dollar SGD 457,324 460,912 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 484,220 488,917 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,494 19,619 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 279 281 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 425,954 429,205 1 Libyan dinar LYD 108,593 109,447 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,810 82,266 100 Thai baht THB 1,805,214 1,809,280 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,886 138,708 1,000 South Korean won KRW 424,106 428,189 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 827,148 831,849 1 euro EUR 684,503 689,636 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 111,905 113,204 1 Georgian lari GEL 216,140 217,151 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,056 36,362 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,611 8,554 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 179,070 180,153 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 344,969 346,930 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,034,803 1,043,405 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,732 60,887 1 Turkmen manat TMT 167,145 168,495 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,130 5,168

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,131 rials and $1 costs 715,498 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 812,384 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 889,000–892,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1,01–1,04 million rials.