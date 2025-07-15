Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 15

Economy Materials 15 July 2025 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 15, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 1 currencies went up, while 44 currencies dropped down compared to July 14.

The official rate for $1 is 586,448 rials, while one euro is valued at 684,503 rials. On July 14, the euro was priced at 689,636 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 15

Rial on July 14

1 US dollar

USD

586,448

589,781

1 British pound

GBP

787,855

798,021

1 Swiss franc

CHF

735,164

742,118

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,946

61,748

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,858

58,245

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,713

92,422

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,818

6,871

1 UAE Dirham

AED

159,686

160,594

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,918,910

1,926,866

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

206,107

207,427

100 Japanese yen

JPY

397,076

402,381

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,707

75,139

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,523,895

1,532,166

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

428,225

430,674

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

350,354

354,654

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,736

32,911

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,575

14,681

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,513

7,561

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

161,112

162,028

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,749

45,009

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

384,111

388,142

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

156,386

157,275

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,559,702

1,568,566

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

457,324

460,912

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

484,220

488,917

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,494

19,619

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

279

281

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

425,954

429,205

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

108,593

109,447

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,810

82,266

100 Thai baht

THB

1,805,214

1,809,280

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,886

138,708

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

424,106

428,189

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

827,148

831,849

1 euro

EUR

684,503

689,636

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

111,905

113,204

1 Georgian lari

GEL

216,140

217,151

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,056

36,362

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,611

8,554

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

179,070

180,153

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

344,969

346,930

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,034,803

1,043,405

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,732

60,887

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

167,145

168,495

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,130

5,168

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 835,131 rials and $1 costs 715,498 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 812,384 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,010 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 889,000–892,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1,01–1,04 million rials.

