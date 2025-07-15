Azerbaijani court schedules next hearing in Ruben Vardanyan’s criminal case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan for crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on July 15 at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

The open court session, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the defendant was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and a defense lawyer of his choice.

Before questioning, Judge Aghayev explained the legal rights and obligations to victims and their legal successors attending the trial for the first time.

Ruben Vardanyan submitted several motions to the court. He noted that the defense had previously requested access to court session protocols and asked that his lawyer, Avraam Berman, be allowed to review them without his presence. Judge Aghayev granted the motion, affirming that it is the defendant’s right and that both Vardanyan and his lawyer have consistently been provided access to requested documents and will continue to be.

Vardanyan then requested confidential meetings with his lawyer before each court session to discuss arising questions. The court granted this motion, with Judge Aghayev stating that such opportunities have always been provided and will continue to be ensured, alongside the defendant’s other rights.

In a third motion, Vardanyan requested copies of court decisions from all prior motions submitted over the six-month trial period. Judge Aghayev instructed the defense to provide a list of specific session protocols they wished to review, noting that some decisions had already been provided and others would be made available. Vardanyan’s lawyer, Avraam Berman, supported all motions.

The forensic medical examination reports of the victims were presented in court.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 22.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).