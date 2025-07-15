Azerbaijan reports modest decrease in greenhouse units in 2025
Photo: Azertaj
As of mid-2025, Azerbaijan operates around 3,000 greenhouses, maintaining a stable greenhouse sector despite a slight decrease from last year. With a total area of 1,600 hectares, the sector produced significant yields of key crops like tomatoes and cucumbers, underscoring its ongoing contribution to the country’s agricultural output and food security.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy