Azerbaijan reports modest decrease in greenhouse units in 2025

Photo: Azertaj

As of mid-2025, Azerbaijan operates around 3,000 greenhouses, maintaining a stable greenhouse sector despite a slight decrease from last year. With a total area of 1,600 hectares, the sector produced significant yields of key crops like tomatoes and cucumbers, underscoring its ongoing contribution to the country’s agricultural output and food security.

