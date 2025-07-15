Turkmenistan and Benelux discuss visa-free travel for diplomats

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 15. Turkmenistan and the Benelux Union are considering the possibility of waiving visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan.

This topic was discussed during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov and Secretary General of the Benelux Union Frans Wickers, along with his deputies. The meeting was held in the format of a broader dialogue that also included representatives from other Central Asian countries and Mongolia.

The Benelux side presented the historical and institutional background of the Union, emphasizing its success as one of Europe’s earliest and most effective regional integration models. The Union’s leadership expressed keen interest in deepening cooperation with Central Asia, offering to share experience in institutional coordination and regional development.

Amid growing ties between Central Asia and the European Union, the two sides discussed the potential for streamlining mobility for diplomats, particularly through a visa-free regime for official travel. The Turkmen ambassador noted that Central Asian states, including Turkmenistan, are becoming increasingly active hosts of international summits and multilateral meetings with the participation of European partners. In parallel, official delegations from the region are frequently taking part in key events in Europe, including in Benelux countries.