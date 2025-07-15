Russia, Iran stress political path forward on nuclear talks at SCO meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin, continuing close coordination between Moscow and Tehran on key international and regional issues, Trend reports.

According to the Russian MFA, the two sides exchanged views on pressing global and regional developments of mutual concern. A particular focus was placed on the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, with both ministers reiterating the importance of resolving the issue solely through political and diplomatic means, in line with international law.

Lavrov and Araghchi also agreed to maintain regular contact across various levels in the coming period.

The meeting comes amid renewed media speculation over the status of Iran’s nuclear activities. In response to recent claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin had pressured Tehran to completely halt uranium enrichment, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei firmly rejected the reports, stating they were aimed at damaging Iran-Russia ties.

Baghaei stressed that Iran makes independent decisions regarding its nuclear program and that Moscow has consistently respected Tehran’s position. He emphasized that any future agreement must recognize Iran’s right to enrich uranium—a point Tehran considers non-negotiable.

Despite Western pressure, both Russia and Iran continue to advocate for dialogue-based solutions within the framework of international agreements, particularly the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which remains central to ongoing discussions.