Iran, Kyrgyzstan have potential to strengthen economic and trade ties - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Economic and trade relations between the public and private sectors of Iran and Kyrgyzstan can be further developed and strengthened, the Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in China on July 15.

According to him, the countries could use the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union for this purpose.

“We hope that the agreements reached at the 14th meeting of the joint economic commission of the two countries will be realized,” he said.

At the meeting, the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister also stated that Kyrgyzstan is ready to focus on the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries and the development of relations.

In the course of the meeting, the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister invited his Iranian counterpart to Bishkek, and the Iranian minister accepted the proposal.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization has 9 members (China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran) and 3 observer members (Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia).