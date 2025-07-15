Turkish envoy to Azerbaijan calls July 15th crucial turning point in country’s history

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ July 15 stands as a pivotal turning point in the history of Türkiye, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, said at an event dedicated to Türkiye’s Day of Democracy and National Unity, Trend reports.

Birol Akgün noted that Türkiye has been combating the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) for nine years.

“We will continue to fight until the FETÖ terrorist organization is completely eradicated,” he emphasized.

The envoy also highlighted the strong and unwavering support Türkiye continues to receive from brotherly Azerbaijan.

