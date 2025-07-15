Serbia reaffirms peaceful approach in farewell talks with EU envoy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić received Emmanuel Giofre, Head of the European Union Delegation to Serbia, for a farewell visit, Trend reports via the country's Foreign Ministry.

Đurić thanked Ambassador Giofre for his personal commitment and contribution to Serbia’s European path during his mandate, wishing him much success in his future endeavors.

Reflecting on the regional and global situation, the Serbian top diplomat reaffirmed Serbia's commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation. He emphasized that Serbia consistently chooses dialogue and remains dedicated to resolving all open issues through peaceful means, stressing this as the only viable approach.

Đurić also briefed his interlocutor on the situation in Kosovo and Metohija and the position of the Serbian population there, expressing concern over a series of provocations and unilateral escalatory moves by Pristina.

