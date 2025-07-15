EFSD predicts robust growth and budget surplus for Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Kyrgyzstan's economy grew by 13.1 percent in Q1 2025, driven by a construction boom and industrial gains, according to the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development. The EFSD now forecasts 8.1 percent annual GDP growth, citing rising investment, strong domestic demand, and improved fiscal and external balances, though inflation remains above target.
