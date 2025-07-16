Azerbaijan powers ahead with increased electricity exports in 6M2025
In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan exported around 710 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, marking a significant increase of nearly 270 million kilowatt-hours compared to the same period last year. Overall electricity production in the country rose to approximately 13.9 billion kilowatt-hours, with notable growth in output from renewable energy sources.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy