Azerbaijan powers ahead with increased electricity exports in 6M2025

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijan exported around 710 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, marking a significant increase of nearly 270 million kilowatt-hours compared to the same period last year. Overall electricity production in the country rose to approximately 13.9 billion kilowatt-hours, with notable growth in output from renewable energy sources.

