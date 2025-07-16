Iran publishes data on nationwide loan issuance, spotlighting financial trends

Iran's banking sector experienced a significant surge in loan issuance, with a 48.3% increase in the first quarter of the Iranian year, reaching approximately $19.7 billion. This growth highlights strong credit support across key economic sectors such as industry, services, and commerce, signaling an active push toward economic development and recovery.

