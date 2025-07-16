Iran publishes data on nationwide loan issuance, spotlighting financial trends
Iran's banking sector experienced a significant surge in loan issuance, with a 48.3% increase in the first quarter of the Iranian year, reaching approximately $19.7 billion. This growth highlights strong credit support across key economic sectors such as industry, services, and commerce, signaling an active push toward economic development and recovery.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy