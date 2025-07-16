Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 16

Economy Materials 16 July 2025 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 16, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped down compared to July 15.

The official rate for $1 is 583,045 rials, while one euro is valued at 677,365 rials. On July 15, the euro was priced at 684,503 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 16

Rial on July 15

1 US dollar

USD

583,045

586,448

1 British pound

GBP

780,964

787,855

1 Swiss franc

CHF

728,326

735,164

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,022

60,946

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,998

57,858

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,757

91,713

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,782

6,818

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,760

159,686

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,906,474

1,918,910

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,795

206,107

100 Japanese yen

JPY

391,848

397,076

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,273

74,707

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,515,003

1,523,895

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

425,157

428,225

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

346,848

350,354

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,571

32,736

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,492

14,575

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,470

7,513

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,177

161,112

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,473

44,749

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

380,101

384,111

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,479

156,386

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,550,652

1,559,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

453,766

457,324

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

480,176

484,220

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,362

19,494

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

279

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

423,690

425,954

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,638

108,593

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,268

81,810

100 Thai baht

THB

1,789,923

1,805,214

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

137,426

137,886

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

420,658

424,106

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

822,348

827,148

1 euro

EUR

677,365

684,503

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

110,895

111,905

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,958

216,140

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,835

36,056

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,343

8,611

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

178,032

179,070

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,968

344,969

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,026,824

1,034,803

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,386

60,732

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,211

167,145

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,071

5,130

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 831,131 rials and $1 costs 715,400 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,493 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,914 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 883,000–886,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1,03 million rials.

