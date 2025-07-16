Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 16, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped down compared to July 15.

The official rate for $1 is 583,045 rials, while one euro is valued at 677,365 rials. On July 15, the euro was priced at 684,503 rials.

Currency Rial on July 16 Rial on July 15 1 US dollar USD 583,045 586,448 1 British pound GBP 780,964 787,855 1 Swiss franc CHF 728,326 735,164 1 Swedish króna SEK 60,022 60,946 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,998 57,858 1 Danish krone DKK 90,757 91,713 1 Indian rupee INR 6,782 6,818 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,760 159,686 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,906,474 1,918,910 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,795 206,107 100 Japanese yen JPY 391,848 397,076 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,273 74,707 1 Omani rial OMR 1,515,003 1,523,895 1 Canadian dollar CAD 425,157 428,225 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 346,848 350,354 1 South African rand ZAR 32,571 32,736 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,492 14,575 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,470 7,513 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,177 161,112 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,473 44,749 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 380,101 384,111 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,479 156,386 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,550,652 1,559,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 453,766 457,324 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 480,176 484,220 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,362 19,494 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 279 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 423,690 425,954 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,638 108,593 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,268 81,810 100 Thai baht THB 1,789,923 1,805,214 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 137,426 137,886 1,000 South Korean won KRW 420,658 424,106 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 822,348 827,148 1 euro EUR 677,365 684,503 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 110,895 111,905 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,958 216,140 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,835 36,056 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,343 8,611 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 178,032 179,070 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,968 344,969 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,026,824 1,034,803 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,386 60,732 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,211 167,145 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,071 5,130

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 831,131 rials and $1 costs 715,400 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,493 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 695,914 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 883,000–886,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1,03 million rials.