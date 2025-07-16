Azerbaijan's Azerishig sees decline in wind power production in 1H2025

Electricity generation at wind power plants operated by Azerishig dropped by a third in the first half of the year, falling to nearly 15 million kilowatt-hours. Despite this decline, total renewable output in the country rose to over 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours during the same period.

