Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. On July 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a one-on-one meeting, Trend reports.

Will be updated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. On July 16,

a one-on-one meeting took place between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.