Kazakhstan, Japan pledge joint action on nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding
Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on trade, humanitarian cooperation, and nuclear non-proliferation. They emphasized regional partnerships, including the "Hiroshima–Semey" initiative, and cooperation in radiation medicine.
