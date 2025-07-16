Azerbaijan's Lachin rolls out projects for parks and community recreation areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Restoration and construction work in the city of Lachin continues in stages following the instructions and directions of the head of state, the official representative of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin region, Huseyn Guliyev, told Trend.

According to him, planned and preparatory work is underway to reconstruct the city's infrastructure, build social facilities, and residential and administrative buildings.

"In this context, the relevant bodies are carrying out the necessary processes for design, feasibility study, and other initial stages. For the further development of the city, it is envisaged to build new apartment buildings, as well as create residential areas of private houses. In parallel, the construction of infrastructure networks for water supply, electricity, gas, communications, and other important services is being planned. The construction of cultural centers, sports facilities, and other facilities that will revive the public life of the city is also among the main areas of development," he said.

Guliyev noted that conceptual approaches are being developed to create parks and recreation areas and to form a common urban environment.

"It is planned to begin implementing important projects in this area by the end of the year. These works will be carried out in stages and under the principles of modern urban development. I would like to note that the concept of further development of Lachin occupies an important place in the socio-economic revival of the region and provides for the implementation of comprehensive measures in this area," he said.