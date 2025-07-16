Iran hints at trade boom with Serbia amid strengthening ties

Iran expects its trade turnover with Serbia to grow to between $300 million and $400 million by early 2027, driven by expanding economic ties and access to European markets through Serbia’s free trade zones. Last year, bilateral trade reached about $70 million, marking a 55 percent year-on-year increase.

