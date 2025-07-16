Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 16 July 2025 14:21 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. On July 16, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, visited the Victory Park in Baku, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the park.

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

He was briefed on the park, which honors the unparalleled valor of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, commemorates the historic Victory, and pays tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs. The Victory Arch at the park’s entrance, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high, 22 meters wide, and is supported by 44 columns.

Victory Park, covering nearly 10 hectares, was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visits Victory Park in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more