UK signals strong commitment to boost digital ties with Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 16. The United Kingdom has expressed its readiness to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in the fields of innovation and digital technologies, Trend reports via the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies.

This was discussed during a meeting in Dushanbe between the Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of Tajikistan, Khurshed Mirzo, and the UK Ambassador to Tajikistan, Katherine Smitton. According to the Agency’s press service, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral partnerships and exchanging experience in digital transformation and information technologies.

Ambassador Smitton confirmed the willingness of relevant British institutions to establish cooperation with Tajikistan’s specialized agencies, including the Innovation and Digital Technologies Agency. The parties also reviewed opportunities for institutional collaboration, technical expertise sharing, and future joint initiatives in support of Tajikistan’s digital development agenda.