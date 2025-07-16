Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. The Baltics

Lithuania’s first solar park enters balancing market

The Baltics Materials 16 July 2025 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Lithuania’s first solar park enters balancing market
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania

Follow Trend on

Daspina Hasanova
Daspina Hasanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The Meiluškiai solar park, developed by European Energy in Anykščiai district, has become the first solar park in Lithuania to join the national electricity balancing market, organized by the country’s transmission system operator Litgrid, Trend reports.

The park has already submitted its first offers, marking a significant milestone in Lithuania’s journey toward a more flexible and renewable-powered energy system.

This initiative contributes to balancing electricity supply and demand across the Lithuanian grid and comes as the country intensifies efforts to strengthen its balancing market following its successful synchronization with the continental European networks.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more