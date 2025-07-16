Uzbekistan, Bulgaria set to deepen economic ties with upcoming business forum and joint projects

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. Uzbekistan and Bulgaria have agreed to hold the sixth session of the Intergovernmental Commission and host a bilateral business forum in Tashkent in October 2025, Trend reports.

This decision was reached during a series of high-level meetings in Bulgaria between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov, alongside senior officials from key ministries, major companies, and financial institutions.

The discussions centered on advancing the implementation of agreements made during President Radev’s official visit to Tashkent. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to launching joint projects across priority sectors such as geology, logistics, construction, energy, digital transformation, environmental protection, and the agro-industrial complex.

Particular emphasis was placed on improving transport connectivity and deepening industrial cooperation.

All initiatives discussed will be consolidated into a comprehensive Joint Roadmap for Cooperation, which will be closely monitored to ensure effective execution.

This visit marks another significant milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Bulgaria, with a shared focus on innovation, sustainable development, and mutually beneficial economic growth.

Minister Kudratov’s visit follows the official talks held in June between Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Residence. Building on agreements made at the highest level, the minister’s meetings aimed to translate these strategic initiatives into tangible results.

In addition to previously identified sectors, the countries also explored new avenues for cooperation in the food industry, pharmaceuticals, and tourism. Special attention was given to developing efficient land and air transport corridors, including the potential launch of direct flights between Uzbekistan and Bulgaria.