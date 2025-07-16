Azerbaijan highlights size of its business loan portfolio in industrial sector

Azerbaijan’s industrial sector loan portfolio stood at 2.6 billion manats ($1.5 billion) as of June 1, 2025, reflecting a slight monthly increase but a 3 percent decline compared to the previous year. This trend highlights a cautious lending environment amid broader economic dynamics, while the country’s overall banking loan portfolio reached 28.4 billion manats ($16.7 billion), dominated by business and consumer loans.

