China Eastern Airlines debuts first regular Xi’an-Tashkent flights

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. Chinese airline China Eastern Airlines has entered the Uzbekistan market for the first time by launching regular passenger flights on the Xi’an–Tashkent–Xi’an route, Trend reports.

The airline’s inaugural flight landed at Tashkent International Airport at 14:50 on July 16, carrying 137 passengers. In a traditional welcome ceremony, the aircraft was greeted with a water salute, and the crew received flowers amid a festive atmosphere.

“China Eastern is proud to establish a direct air link between two ancient capitals of the Great Silk Road — Xi’an and Tashkent. We believe this route will open new horizons for tourism and business travel, and serve as a bridge of friendship and cooperation between our countries. We are committed to providing a high level of service, safety, and comfort to all our passengers,” said Zhu Suemin, a representative of China Eastern Airlines.

Flights will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using comfortable Airbus A320 aircraft. The flight duration is approximately 4.5 hours.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China Eastern Airlines is one of the largest carriers in China and was established in 1988.