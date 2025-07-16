Kazakhstan, China prioritize trade and political dialogue ahead of SCO summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 16. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, during his visit to China for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Trend reports.

According to the information, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation, including the current state and prospects of interaction in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

“The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics in the development of political dialogue between the countries,” the statement said.

Moreover, special attention was given to the practical implementation of agreements reached during meetings of the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as the schedule of upcoming high-level and top-level events.

“Following the traditionally open and trustful negotiations of the heads of state held this year in Astana, new ambitious goals have been set and the further vector for cooperation development outlined. Now our common task is to make every possible effort to qualitatively implement the reached agreements,” Nurtleu stated.

In addition, issues of further expansion of trade-economic, investment, energy, and transit-transport cooperation were discussed.

Following the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the “Central Asia–China” format.

The meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2025 was held on July 15 in Tianjin, China. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss preparations for the SCO Heads of State Summit planned for autumn 2025, as well as to exchange views on issues of multifaceted cooperation in the context of the current international and regional agenda.