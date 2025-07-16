Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan forge stronger political, economic, and humanitarian co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16.​ A delegation led by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, visited the Azerbaijani Parliament on July 16, the parliamentary press and public relations department told Trend.

The group was received by the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova.

Berdimuhamedov first toured the plenary hall and the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Hall, where he viewed exhibits highlighting the life and political activities of Azerbaijan’s National Leader, Heydar Aliyev. The Turkmen delegation head also left heartfelt words in the Memorial Book.

Following the tour, an extensive meeting was held between the two sides. Speaker Gafarova expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to the further development and strengthening of bilateral relations. She recalled her official visit to Turkmenistan in December 2022 and spoke positively about the meetings held during that trip.

Gafarova emphasized that the shared history, culture, language, religion, and family values form the foundation of relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. Since gaining independence, a broad relationship has been built on this solid foundation.

The parties noted that mutual visits and high-level meetings play an exceptional role in deepening interstate relations. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan also cooperate successfully within several international organizations, with Turkmenistan’s consistent support for Azerbaijan’s initiatives as Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) highly appreciated.

Moreover, it was highlighted that the existing legal framework between the two countries covers a wide range of cooperation in political, economic, trade, humanitarian, and other fields.

The discussion touched on the strong foundation for enhancing economic partnership, particularly in energy, transportation, and other sectors. Humanitarian cooperation between the countries also holds special significance.

Speaker Gafarova spoke about the important role of parliamentary interaction in positively influencing bilateral and multifaceted relations, noting that mutual visits and meetings of parliamentary leaders and legislators give significant impetus to cooperation. Parliamentary friendship groups act as bridges between the legislatures.

Expanding cooperation between Azerbaijani and Turkmen parliamentarians in both bilateral formats and international parliamentary organizations will further intensify relations.

Berdimuhamedov expressed satisfaction with his visit and shared his positive impressions of the meeting and discussions held with President Ilham Aliyev. He recalled Gafarova’s productive visit to Turkmenistan in December 2022.

The guest spoke about the important contributions of the two nations, as members of the Turkic family, to global politics. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting COP29 and the high-level discussions that took place.

The meeting included discussions on regional issues, gender policies, youth affairs, economic relations, the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, parliamentary diplomacy, interparliamentary dialogue, and other topics of mutual interest.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

