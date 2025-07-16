Azerbaijan boosts business loans to fuel construction sector growth
Azerbaijan’s construction sector continues to attract increased financing, with business loans rising by 6.2% year-on-year to reach 1.4 billion manats ($823 million) as of June 1, 2025. This steady growth reflects expanding investment and confidence in the sector, which plays a key role in the country’s economic development and infrastructure expansion.
