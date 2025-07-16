Iran's exports via East Azerbaijan customs surge in value in early 2025

In the first quarter of the current Iranian year, East Azerbaijan province exported nearly 740,000 tons of goods worth around $390 million, mainly to countries like Türkiye, Armenia, and Iraq. Imports through the province’s customs reached about 90,000 tons valued at $280 million during the same period.

