EBRD launches green investment drive in Serbia (PHOTO)

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide up to €40 million to UniCredit Leasing Serbia to support green investments by small and medium-sized enterprises. The funding is part of a new initiative aimed at boosting sustainable economic growth in the Western Balkans.

