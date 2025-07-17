Azerbaijan shares data on Russian natural gas imports in 5M2025

Azerbaijan increased its natural gas imports from Russia after no imports in the same period last year, bringing in about 21 million cubic meters valued at roughly $4 million. Overall, despite a decline in total imports by around one-third, the country boosted exports by over 3 percent in volume and 11 percent in value compared to last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register