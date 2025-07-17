Azerbaijan shares data on Russian natural gas imports in 5M2025
Azerbaijan increased its natural gas imports from Russia after no imports in the same period last year, bringing in about 21 million cubic meters valued at roughly $4 million. Overall, despite a decline in total imports by around one-third, the country boosted exports by over 3 percent in volume and 11 percent in value compared to last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy