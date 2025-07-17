President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty visit Bulbul’s House-Museum in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the House-Museum of Bulbul in Shusha, Trend reports.

Member of the Milli Majlis Polad Bulbuloghlu informed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov that the renowned musician Bulbul was born and spent his childhood in this house. Under the directive of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a decision by the Executive Committee of the Shusha City People’s Deputies Soviet in 1982 designated Bulbul’s birthplace and residence as a house-museum. The building was renovated in 1982–1983, a museum exhibition was established, and an administrative building was constructed in front of it. The house-museum ceased operations in 1992 during the First Karabakh War due to Armenian vandalism. Following the liberation of Shusha, restoration efforts began on the house-museum and other historical and cultural monuments. The museum was reopened in August 2021 after the completion of restoration work.

A new bust of Bulbul has been erected in the courtyard of the house-museum. The original bust, which was damaged during the occupation, has been preserved as evidence of the acts of vandalism committed.

Will be updated