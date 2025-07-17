Azerbaijani citizen held as POW in Armenia testifies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. During ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on July 17, victim Idris Mammadov said that he was captured and taken hostage during the battles in February 1993, Trend reports.

In his testimony, Mammadov stated that he was held in the territories of Azerbaijan formerly occupied by Armenian armed forces, including in the basement of one of the houses in Khankendi, and in Shusha prison. “While in captivity, I was subjected to torture, including beatings with batons, punches, and kicks. During three months in captivity, I survived on a small amount of bread and water,” he noted.

Another victim, Maarif Rustamov, testified that he was severely wounded in the 44-day war that took place in 2020. “The incident took place in Murov mountain on September 27, near the Kalbajar district. At that time, alongside with me, two others were injured and four people lost their lives,” he added.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.