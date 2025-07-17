Iran ramps up electricity imports from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s electricity exports to Iran rose 4.8% in both volume and value during the first five months of 2025, generating $423,000 in revenue. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s overall electricity exports to key regional partners totaled 658.1 million kWh worth $37.4 million, highlighting its growing role as a regional energy supplier.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register