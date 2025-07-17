Moody’s upholds ForteBank’s credit ratings, signals positive outlook
Photo: Moody’s official website
Moody’s confirmed ForteBank’s long-term credit rating at Ba2 and Baseline Credit Assessment at ba3 with a positive outlook, highlighting strong capitalization, adequate liquidity, and high profitability. The agency noted the bank’s effective risk management amid its planned acquisition of Home Credit Bank, a medium-sized retail lender in Kazakhstan.
