Uzbekistan, Slovakia set to boost trade and industry with upcoming business forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 17. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, held meetings in Bratislava with Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Denisa Saková, the Chairman of the Board of Eximbanka, Rastislav Podhorec, as well as with representatives of the country’s leading industrial and investment companies, Trend reports.

In the course of the meetings, the parties discussed concrete steps to expand industrial cooperation and launch new joint production initiatives. Particular attention was given to strengthening partnerships in key sectors such as mechanical engineering, metallurgy, agro-industry, energy, pharmaceuticals, environmental protection, transport, finance, and infrastructure development.

Following the visit, the sides agreed to develop a joint roadmap encompassing all discussed initiatives and to hold a bilateral business forum in Uzbekistan this fall.

Earlier in June, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held official talks with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Robert Fico at the Kuksaroy Residence to deepen strategic cooperation in the areas of trade, industry, and energy. The talks marked a new chapter in Uzbek-Slovak relations, culminating in the signing of several bilateral agreements.