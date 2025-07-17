Middle East set to overtake Asia in gas production in 2025, analysts say

The Middle East is poised to become the world’s second-largest gas producer by 2025, overtaking Asia and ranking just behind North America, according to new analysis from Rystad Energy. This shift marks a significant milestone in the region’s energy transformation as countries work to monetize reserves and strengthen their positions in the global gas market.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register