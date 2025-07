Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A footage from the visit of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Azerbaijan has been posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts, Trend reports.

The post reads: "Events held in Baku, Fuzuli, and Shusha with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov".