Azerbaijan records slight decline in Turkmen tourist arrivals in early 2025
Photo: Azertaj
Tourist arrivals from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan slightly decreased to about 13,000 in the first five months of the year, with the majority traveling for tourism purposes. Visitors primarily used sea and air transport, spending over 8 million manat during their stay, mostly in the capital city.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy