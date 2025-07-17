Azerbaijan records slight decline in Turkmen tourist arrivals in early 2025

Photo: Azertaj

Tourist arrivals from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan slightly decreased to about 13,000 in the first five months of the year, with the majority traveling for tourism purposes. Visitors primarily used sea and air transport, spending over 8 million manat during their stay, mostly in the capital city.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register