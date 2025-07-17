President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan visit first residential complex built in Shusha (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the first residential complex constructed in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, provided information about the complex to the President and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

Covering nearly 8 hectares, the residential complex consists of 23 buildings. Its foundation was laid by President Ilham Aliyev in August 2021. The complex includes 450 apartments: 28 one-room, 195 two-room, 190 three-room, 30 four-room, and 7 five-room units. These apartments have been allocated to former internally displaced persons and also provided as service housing for individuals working in various state institutions in Shusha.

To date, 376 families of former internally displaced persons, totaling 1,409 individuals, have been resettled in the complex. Extensive landscaping and greening efforts have also been carried out in the area.

