Tajikistan's Sughd fuels growth with explosive industrial expansion, job boom in 1H2025

Photo: Sughd free economic zone (FEZ)

The Sughd region, located in the north of Tajikistan, is a key industrial and economic hub. It accounts for more than 40 percent of the country’s industrial output.

