ADB lends hand in Tajikistan's social insurance revamp with key technical support
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500,000 grant to help Tajikistan modernize and digitalize its social insurance and pension system. This support includes a feasibility study aimed at strengthening institutional frameworks and improving operational efficiency ahead of a major investment project planned for 2026.
