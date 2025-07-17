EAEU central banks convene in Kyrgyzstan to tackle macroeconomics, ESG, and cybersecurity

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 17. Central banks of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) convened in Cholpon-Ata to coordinate macroeconomic policy and address new challenges such as ESG integration and cyber resilience, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

The 28th meeting of the Advisory Council on monetary policy brought together representatives from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, as well as participants from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan’s financial market regulator.

Melis Turgunbaev, Chairman of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, highlighted the interconnectedness of regional economies and the council’s role as a strategic dialogue platform.

Discussions covered current macroeconomic trends, monetary strategies, the implementation of a countercyclical capital buffer, ESG practices, and joint cyber exercises. A protocol was signed outlining future cooperation.