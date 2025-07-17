Presidents of Mongolia, Tajikistan set to convene in Dushanbe to elevate bilateral ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 17. Mongolia's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay a state visit to Tajikistan from July 23 through 26 at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports via the Tajikistan's MFA.

The visit will include high-level talks and the signing of several documents aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Despite limited trade volume between the two countries, the visit is expected to give new impetus to political and diplomatic ties. According to Tajikistan’s Statistics Agency, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Mongolia in the first five months of 2025 amounted to approximately $172,000, consisting entirely of imports from Mongolia.

While both countries are landlocked and primarily export raw materials, they share broader regional interests in water resource management, climate resilience, and sustainable development. Tajikistan has increasingly used high-level visits to expand its partnerships across Asia, particularly with countries that share common development challenges.