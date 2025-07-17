Uzbekistan boosts trade and freight links with Georgia

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 17. To further strengthen Uzbekistan’s participation in the international transport and logistics market, Abdusamat Muminov, CEO of Temiryoʻlkargo JSC, and Chief Advisor Akmal Kamalov undertook an official business trip to Georgia, Trend reports.

The delegation held several meetings in the Georgian cities of Tbilisi and Batumi. In a dialogue with David Samkharashvili, Head of Department at Georgian Railway, they discussed increasing cargo volumes through the ports of Poti and Batumi, as well as along the Georgia–Akhaltsikhe–Kars route. They also focused on improving the efficient transit of freight wagons and jointly utilizing the existing wagon fleet.

During their visit to Batumi railway station and port infrastructure, proposals were made to speed up the unloading and loading processes of wagons and optimize logistics services.

These visits marked another important step in strengthening Temiryoʻlkargo JSC’s cooperation in the international logistics sector, improving freight transportation operations, and enhancing Uzbekistan’s transit potential.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Georgia reached $325.7 million in 2024. From 2017 to 2024, Georgia’s total foreign direct investment and loans to Uzbekistan amounted to $4.6 million. This growing economic partnership highlights the increasing cooperation and mutual interest between the two countries.