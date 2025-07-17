Turkmen envoy holds high-level talks at Georgian MFA

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 17. Turkmenistan and Georgia reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov and Kakha Sikharulidze, Director of the Political Directorate for Global Affairs at the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Georgia.

The sides reviewed a broad agenda encompassing political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. They emphasized the value of holding regular political consultations, which reflect the commitment of both countries to systematic and long-term engagement.

The meeting highlighted the strong personal ties between the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, describing their mutual trust as a foundation for the ongoing development of bilateral relations.

Multilateral cooperation was also discussed, particularly within the framework of the United Nations and international organizations. Special attention was given to preparations for the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), where both countries are expected to play active roles.

Concluding the meeting, both diplomats underscored the importance of continued dialogue and expanding areas of cooperation aligned with mutual interests.