Kazakhstan’s maritime cargo handling hits new heights in 1H2025

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan’s seaports handled 4.5 million tons of cargo, a 25% increase from the same period in 2024. This growth was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Zhanibek Tayzhanov from the Ministry of Transport.

